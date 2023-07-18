I’m writing in support of L.D. 1215, An Act to End the Sale of Flavored Tobacco. As a reproductive health care provider at Planned Parenthood of Northern New England, I know the effect of tobacco use on reproductive health, and I know that the vast majority of young people who use tobacco products start with flavored tobacco. What’s more, 1 in 3 Maine middle and high schoolers report using some form of tobacco product.

I’m encouraged that several Maine communities including Bangor, Bar Harbor, Portland, Brunswick and South Portland have passed local measures to end sales of flavored tobacco.

I understand this bill may be carried over to the next legislative session, and I hope that our elected leaders will review the evidence: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that 1 in 5 high school students and 1 in 10 middle school students report using e-cigarettes, and 69% of youth who report using tobacco say they use at least one flavored product.

I urge our elected leaders to act to pass L.D. 1215 in 2024.

Stephanie Small

Topsham

