Maine court officials are encouraging anyone who needs services to contact courthouses over the phone or in person Tuesday as staff email accounts are experiencing issues.

Email addresses ending in “courts.maine.gov,” including those for staff who handle protection from abuse and protection from harassment filings, were unavailable late Tuesday morning, according to an alert from the Maine Judicial Branch.

It’s unclear when service will be restored. A spokesperson for the judicial branch did not immediately return a call for more information.

Staff said they were working diligently on the issue Tuesday and apologized for any interruption.

