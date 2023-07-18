AUGUSTA — A Winslow man was sentenced to 11 years in prison for sexually assaulting a young girl.

Nicholas Eldredge, 29, pleaded guilty Tuesday at the Capital Judicial Center to one count of gross sexual assault of a child under the age of 14.

He was sentenced by Superior Court Justice Michaela Murphy to 11 years in prison, followed by 10 years of supervised release.

Amanda Seekins, an assistant district attorney, said police began investigating after the victim disclosed an incident with Eldredge to a teacher in October 2020.

Seekins said Eldredge’s mother told police he had made some admissions to her about assaulting children and said he told her he had done a dumb thing.

He was arrested and indicted on charges of gross sexual assault, for engaging in a sexual act with a child, and visual sexual aggression against a child, on or around Dec. 7, 2019, in Winslow. The visual sexual aggression charge was dismissed as part of a negotiated plea agreement.

When confronted by police, Eldredge admitted to portions of the accusations against him. In court Tuesday Eldredge did not dispute Seekins’ description of the allegations against him answering “No, your honor,” when Murphy asked if he disagreed in a significant way with Seekins’ description of the evidence that would be presented if the case had gone to trial.

Eldredge will be required to be on the Maine Sex Offender registry for the rest of his life.

In the 10-year period after his prison term, he will be required to undergo sex offender counseling. He will not be allowed to have contact with the victim or with any children under 18 years old.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: