Portland police said two women who were drinking at the same Old Port establishment on Thursday say they were drugged and unable to recall what happened to them during the time they were impaired.

The women told investigators they suspect they were drugged while drinking alcohol in the Old Port, Portland police said in a release Monday. Police are investigating and are reviewing video from Thursday night. Police declined to identify the establishment where the incidents allegedly took place.

Spokesman Brad Nadeau said the specifics of what happened to the women are not being released.

Police said that in these types of incidents, victims report feelings of sudden impairment inconsistent with the amount of alcohol consumed. They often become disoriented, feel nauseous, and suffer a loss of memory for a significant period of time.

“It takes them hours to recover from the effects of the incident and they don’t know what happened to them during this time,” Portland police said in the release.

Portland police are advising people to never share their drinks or leave them unattended, or to accept drinks from people they don’t know.

