Reports of two women being drugged at an Old Port bar last week seemed to clash with Maine’s reputation as the safest state in the country. But local bartenders and tourists along Wharf Street told the Press Herald Tuesday afternoon that they were not surprised to learn about predatory behavior in Portland.

“There’s weirdos everywhere,” said Ashley Sanborn, a bartender at Gritty McDuff’s Brew Pub who has worked in Portland bars for about seven years. “There’s people who want to hurt people everywhere.”

Portland police have not confirmed the name of the establishment where two women claim they were drugged while drinking alcohol last Thursday. Spokesperson Brad Nadeau said the decision not to name the bar came at the advice of the department’s lawyers.

But Sanborn and several others interviewed by the Press Herald said the women were drugged at Rathskeller on Wharf.

A bartender at the restaurant declined to answer questions about the allegations and directed reporters to her manager. He did not immediately return the Press Herald’s requests to discuss the incident and how the bar’s staff was supporting the investigation.

The police’s decision not to share the name of the bar with the public confused Sanborn, who said she thought arming the public with knowledge was an important step in staying safe.

“In my opinion as a bartender, it wouldn’t be trashing the establishment — it could literally happen anywhere,” she said. “It’s just about safety. People are trying to look out for each other.”

NEVER UNATTENDED

After taking date-rape drugs like Rohypnol, or “roofies,” victims can suddenly feel extremely disoriented, confused and nauseous even if they’ve had little alcohol, according to police. It can take hours for people to fully recover, and they may have holes in their memory, making it difficult for authorities to track down those responsible.

Police warn bargoers never to leave their drinks unattended — a tip that has become official policy at Bonfire Country Bar, which neighbors Rathskeller.

Whenever someone takes their hands and eyes off their glass, even if it’s just to turn around for a quick conversation with a friend, Jillian Petersen and her fellow bartenders are told to dump the drink.

Petersen, who has worked at Bonfire for four years, said patrons are often upset when they return to their spot and find their beer has been spilled down the drain. But once she explains the policy, most guests are appreciative.

“Usually the girl is like, ‘Oh my gosh, I didn’t even think about it!'” she said.

Tourists, especially, tend to view Portland as a safe place where they don’t need to worry, Petersen said.

But while a police spokesperson said Tuesday that the department has received few calls of people being drugged this year, predatory behavior is not new in Maine bars. In 2019, a spate of similar reports in Portland, Saco and Biddeford prompted authorities to warn the public about the risks of being drugged.

AN UNFAIR BURDEN

A pair of tourists on Wharf Street Tuesday told reporters that they had both become more cautious after being drugged at bars in other cities.

Myles Pace, of New York City, thought that he wasn’t at risk because he was a man. But soon after he picked up a drink one night that had originally been intended for someone else, he realized that he had been drugged. Since then, he said he avoids strangers and sticks to friends when he’s out on weekend nights.

Sophie Power, visiting from Ireland, said she was just 19 years old when her drink was spiked in Dublin. Now, she always makes sure to cover her glass.

Everyone the Press Herald spoke to agreed that the risk of being drugged existed everywhere, including Portland. Many offered advice, from going out in a large group to ordering cans of seltzer with small punch tabs that make it more difficult to slip drugs into.

Police advise people not to accept drinks from others and watch bartenders pour and serve each order.

But even as she recognized the need for people to take steps to defend themselves, Sanborn said it was frustrating that the conversation continued to center on the actions of victims, rather than perpetrators.

“I think I kind of have the mindset that you can never be too careful,” she said. “But also it sucks that women in particular have to especially be on guard all the time.”

