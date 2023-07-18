BALTIMORE — Los Angeles Dodgers left-hander Clayton Kershaw threw a bullpen session Tuesday, the latest step toward his return from left shoulder inflammation.

Kershaw has not pitched since throwing six shutout innings June 27 at Colorado and is unlikely to return until next month.

“He was very pleased. He was right around 30 pitches, a little above that,” Dodgers Manager Dave Roberts said. “He used his entire pitch mix and gave it a good effort and came out of it well. I think for us right now, just to see how he responds tomorrow to decide what’s the next step. But certainly a big step in the right direction.”

The three-time Cy Young Award winner is 10-4 with a majors-best 2.55 ERA in 16 starts. He originally hoped to return right after the All-Star break, but that was delayed after he had an MRI.

Roberts said Kershaw hasn’t felt pain “in a handful of days,” but Tuesday’s session will not accelerate the ace’s anticipated return.

“I still think it’s still going to take a little bit of time,” Roberts said. “I think I tentatively mentioned early August. I think that still stands.”

Advertisement

BRAVES: Atlanta placed left-hander Kolby Allard on the 60-day injured list after he was diagnosed with nerve inflammation in his left shoulder.

Allard was removed in the second inning of Sunday’s 8-1 loss to the Chicago White Sox. He told Braves Manager Brian Snitker he felt “some tingling in his fingers” after throwing a pitch.

• Atlanta Braves executives say business will continue as usual under a new ownership structure following a spinoff from Liberty Media.

Perhaps most notable is fans will be able to purchase stock in the newly created Atlanta Braves Holdings Inc. and become owners of the team.

Plans for the spinoff were announced last year and made final in a vote by Liberty stockholders, led by chairman John Malone, on Monday.

TELEVISION: Major League Baseball will take over broadcasts of Arizona Diamondbacks games after a federal bankruptcy judge granted a motion for Diamond Sports to reject its rights agreement.

Advertisement

MLB will take over production of the broadcasts beginning with Tuesday’s game at Atlanta. The Diamondbacks are the second team where MLB has had to step in to deliver the games.

MLB took over the broadcasts of San Diego Padres games May 31 after Diamond Sports missed a rights fees payment and let the grace period expire. The league set up a local media department during the offseason to prepare for a bankruptcy filing by Diamond Sports, which took place in March.

PADRES: Infielder Rougned Odor was cut by struggling San Diego, who activated catcher Luis Campusano from the 60-day injured list before Tuesday night’s game at Toronto.

San Diego selected the contract of outfielder Taylor Kohlwey from Triple- El Paso and recalled infielder Alfonso Rivas from the Chihuahuas. Catcher Austin Nola and utilityman Brandon Dixon were optioned to Triple-A, and right-hander Reiss Knehr was transferred from the 15-day to the 60-day IL.

PIRATES: Right-hander Paul Skenes, taken by Pittsburgh with the first pick in this month’s amateur draft, agreed to a contract that includes a $9.2 million signing bonus.

The amount is the highest for a drafted player, topping the $8,416,300 Detroit agreed to with first baseman Spencer Torkelson, the top pick in 2021.

Skenes helped LSU to this year’s NCAA title after transferring from Air Force. He was selected Most Outstanding Player of the College World Series after going 12-2 with a 1.69 ERA and 0.75 WHIP in 19 starts with 209 strikeouts in 122 2/3 innings.