Former Arizona Coyotes player Alex Galchenyuk is entering the NHL/NHLPA player assistance program and apologized for hurling threats at officers during his arrest earlier this month.

Galchenyuk tweeted a letter on Tuesday apologizing for repeatedly using racial slurs toward an officer in training and threated to have two officers killed following a July 9 traffic stop.

“I am deeply ashamed of my recent behavior and I am beyond sorry to everyone I offended and hurt,” he wrote. “It was uncalled for, it was horrific and it has ruined this great new opportunity I was given by the Coyotes. I am beyond embarrassed and disappointed with myself and I feel awful for everyone I have let down.”

A Scottsdale Police Department report said Galchenyuk was erratic and aggressive toward officers after apparently crashing a car into a sign.

Galchenyuk resisted the officers’ efforts to handcuff him and repeatedly uttered a racial slur toward the officer in training on the way to the Scottsdale jail, the report said. He also threatened to have the officers and their families killed, citing connections in Moscow.

NECBL: The Sanford Mainers scored five runs in the sixth inning and beat the Keene Swamp Bats 6-2 in Keene, New Hampshire.

Sanford took a 1-0 lead in the top of the fifth on an RBI single by Logan Poteet, who added an RBI single in the top of the sixth when the Mainers scored six times. Jack Toomey led off the sixth with a home run, Devin Russell added a two-run single and Eddie Eisert and RBI single.

Cody Bowker pitched 4 1/3 innings for Sanford, allowing two hits and no runs. He walked three and struck out four.

WNBA: Rhyne Howard had 21 points and seven assists, Nia Coffey added 13 points and 10 rebounds and the Atlanta Dream beat the Minnesota Lynx 82-73 on Tuesday night in College Park, Georgia, to extend their winning streak to seven games.

PARIS GAMES: The key factor in weighing the IOC’s ultimate decision on letting Russians participate at the 2024 Paris Games is how well athletes behave in international competitions, the Olympic body’s president Thomas Bach said.

The International Olympic Committee has pushed sports governing bodies this year to approve some athletes from Russia and its military ally Belarus competing as neutrals for international competitions including Paris qualifying events.

Bach has previously said the IOC can take its own final decision “at the appropriate time, at its full discretion” which could include barring Russians and Belarusians as their countries’ war on Ukraine continues.

On Tuesday, Bach clarified the IOC’s interest is mainly in ensuring athletes behave well in competitions, not how the war progresses.

NORDEA OPEN: Leo Borg, the son of 11-time Grand Slam champion Björn Borg, won a main-draw match on the ATP tour for the first time.

The 20-year-old Borg put his hands on his hips and beamed broadly after sealing the win with an ace – on the first of three match points – to record a 7-6 (5), 6-3 victory over Swedish compatriot Elias Ymer at the Nordea Open.

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE: After the most prolific season of his career, Marcus Rashford committed himself to five more years at Manchester United.

Rashford scored 30 goals in all competitions last season, with his form helping fill the void left by Cristiano Ronaldo’s exit in November as he established himself as a key part of a United team which qualified for the Champions League and won the English League Cup.

PREMIER LEAGUE: Chelsea defender Wesley Fofana has undergone reconstructive surgery on his anterior cruciate ligament, continuing the injury-hit start to his time at the English club.

The 22-year-old center back is beginning his rehabilitation at Chelsea’s training ground, the team said, while the squad travels to the United States for a preseason trip.

MLS: Veteran defender Jordi Alba is set to join former FC Barcelona teammates Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets in Miami.

The 34-year-old Alba will continue his career with MLS’s Inter Miami nearly two months after announcing that he was leaving Barcelona after 11 years with the club.

TOUR de FRANCE: Defending champion Jonas Vingegaard may have time-trialed his way to a second straight Tour de France victory.

A sensational time trial from Vingegaard saw the overall leader extend his advantage over two-time winner Tadej Pogačar to nearly two minutes with just five stages remaining – including Sunday’s largely ceremonial, final procession to Paris.

