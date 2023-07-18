Yarmouth Chamber of Commerce Board President Chrissy Mann will officially open the Yarmouth Clam Festival at 10 a.m. Friday on Memorial Green. Local Boy Scouts will raise the flag and the Downeasters Chorus will perform the national anthem.

“I am excited and honored to be opening up another year of great fun, great food, great music, and inviting the world into the Yarmouth community,” Mann said in a press release.

The 56th annual Clam Festival takes place July 21-23, with the parade at 6 p.m. Friday. Two alumni from the first ClamFest in 1965, Martha Seabury and Barbara Fox, will be the parade’s grand marshals.

