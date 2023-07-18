The North Yarmouth Historical Society will unveil the new sign for the Old Town House at 6 p.m. Aug. 3 on the Village Green.

The refurbishment of the 170-year-old building is not yet complete, but following the sign reveal, refreshments and pop-up exhibits will be available to the public on the porch, in the meeting room and in archives space.

The historical society in a press release said the Old Town House is looking “great,” and they can’t wait for residents to see it. The 170-year old building was moved to its current site at 475 Walnut Hill Road in 2021 and the historical society has been fundraising for its repair and renovation.

