Retail giant Five Below plans to open its third Maine storefront at Topsham Crossing Center, next to Dick’s Sporting Goods.

“We don’t have an official opening date and have not been asked to do an inspection yet,” said Mark Waltz, assistant town manager.

Other locations currently in Maine are South Portland and Augusta.

The fast-growing chain has 1,300 stores in 42 states across the U.S., with a plan to open 1,500 more in the near future, according to a press release. Store merchandise includes toys, accessories, candy and more geared toward teens, costing $5 or less.

