The confederacy of dunces who closed their eyes to the obvious lack of housing and basic services to accommodate vulnerable migrants should required to wear their dunce caps in public. Now they want to dump the problem they created in somebody else’s lap – out of sight and out of mind 90 miles away (“Portland asks Mills to house asylum seekers at college campus in Unity or call in National Guard,” June 30).

Comparing the needs of comparatively well-off Unity College students to those of non-English speaking families of a different culture, some with young children, is like comparing lightning with a lighting bug. Feeding, housing, transporting, schooling and attending to medical emergencies of these good people for an indefinite period will be a logistical nightmare. And what happens when winter comes? Is this now the promise of America?

The citizens of Unity are also good people (“In Unity, plan to house asylum seekers in dorms divides a town,” July 2). They did not bring this problem upon themselves, and they are not xenophobic. All they want is to be left alone, to live in the peace and tranquility of their modest surroundings. It’s called privacy.

Walter J. Eno

Scarborough

