“I have one word for you: plastics.”

In 1967, the movie “The Graduate” came out. The main character, played by a very young Dustin Hoffman, was given advice on how the future was in plastics. Sixty years later, look at what that has led to around the planet. Plastics suffocate our waterways and oceans and get into our drinking water. Plastic packaging fills our trash sites, litters our streets and kills wildlife.

There have been minimal efforts to deal with the devastating effects of our increasing use of these petroleum byproducts, mere Band-Aids. Floating islands of plastic waste move about our oceans with the currents.

We created this mess. Perhaps we can work to leave our kids a healthier world than what we would otherwise dump in their laps. I implore schools worldwide to educate our kids about how this growing problem will only get worse if we do not act to stop plastics from slowly choking our world. We must do whatever we can to reduce our dependency on this threat.

Peter Anderson

Peaks Island

