Trevor Story is one step away from returning to the Red Sox.

Story, who has not played this year after undergoing offseason elbow surgery in January, will begin a rehab assignment Friday at Double-A Portland, Manager Alex Cora told reporters on Tuesday in Oakland. Story will play five innings at shortstop Friday, serve as the designated hitter Saturday and log five more innings at shortstop Sunday.

It’s unclear how long Story will need to remain in the minors before making his season debut in with the Red Sox. MLB rules dictate that position players must not spend more than 20 days on rehab assignments, so Story is most likely 2-3 weeks away from activation. He may join Triple-A Worcester next week; the WooSox return home next Tuesday, when they begin a six-game series against Rochester.

Story is ready to get into game action after participating in live batting practice sessions and simulated games over the last few weeks. On Monday, Story faced injured righty Corey Kluber in a two-inning simulated game at Fenway Park.

“We’re not cutting corners on the rehab,” Cora said. “We just feel like right now is the time to go and let’s see how long it takes.”

“It’s not a one week thing. We want him to get his feet under him and bounce back after nine innings. This is just the beginning but it feels good knowing he’s going to go out and play on Friday.”

This weekend will mark the first game action for Story since Sept. 11, 2022, when he injured his heel during a game against the Orioles. Story entered the offseason healthy before feeling discomfort in his elbow as he started his throwing program in December. On Jan. 9, he underwent an internal bracing procedure of the right ulnar collateral ligament – an alternative to Tommy John surgery – in Texas.

At one point, the Red Sox considered bringing Story back first as a designated hitter (perhaps sometime in July), then moving him to shortstop after a few weeks when his arm was fully healed. Boston decided against that plan, largely because of the club’s surplus of capable position players, and instead mapped out a rehab plan that would allow Story to return at full strength. When Story does come back, he is expected to be the starting shortstop, replacing Yu Chang, who will likely shift to a utility role. The Red Sox are about to have a logjam in the middle infield with Story and Pablo Reyes coming off the injured list to join Chang, Arroyo and Kiké Hernández in the mix for at-bats.

