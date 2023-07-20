It’s been the kind of season for Johnny Clark that even a couple of victories hasn’t necessarily solved.
Clark, of Hallowell, won the Pro All Stars Series 150-lap race at White Mountain Motorsports Park on July 14 for his second win of the season, but the seven-time PASS champion remains focused on what’s going on at Oxford Plains Speedway this summer.
While two victories in seven races isn’t all that far off the pace from his historic seven wins in 14 starts en route to the PASS championship in 2011, the driver of the familiar No. 54 isn’t where he’d like to be as it relates to the rest of the competition.
The 2020 Oxford 250 winner knows that a pair of wins at a high-banked quarter-mile like the one at WMMP in North Woodstock, New Hampshire, don’t ensure success at an Oxford track that is entirely dissimilar.
“It’s been a struggle this year, for whatever reason, so it’s nice to get those couple of wins,” Clark, 43, said of winning both PASS races at WMMP thus far in 2023.
Oxford and its flat, 3/8-mile circular oval remain the focus of virtually every Super Late Model team in the state each summer by the time the calendar turns to July.
And what Clark and others have noticed there has them puzzled.
“I really don’t get it. The track is weird this year,” Clark said. “Everybody’s extremely slow there, and it’s playing into the hands of some and not the hands of some others.”
Austin Teras of Gray, who drives for the team owned by his father Jay Cushman, has won each of the two PASS races at Oxford this season, including the one on July 9 when the on-track victor Joey Doiron of Berwick was disqualified in post-race technical inspection for his car being too low.
Clark, on the other hand, has finished 13th in each of the two events at Oxford after opening the season with consecutive top-five finishes at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park in Connecticut and New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon.
The next PASS race at Oxford is set for Aug. 6 — the final tuneup for the Oxford 250 on Aug. 27th.
• • •
Maurice Young is back.
Young, the six-time Wiscasset Speedway champion and the most decorated street stock racer in the track’s history, won for the second time this season last Saturday night. Young, of Chelsea, won the second of two scheduled feature events for the Super Street class — and right after finishing outside the top 10 in the first event of the night.
The victory on May 8, his first of the season, marked Young’s first victory at Wiscasset since 2017. The car he owns won a Super Street feature in 2019 but was driven by longtime friend Dan Trask, who is also from Chelsea, in only a few starts that season.
Young has six Strictly Street titles at Wiscasset and a Late Model Sportsman championship, which he won as a rookie in 2004.
• • •
Speedway 95 in Hermon will take center stage for Super Late Model/Pro Stock racing in Maine this weekend.
The track just south of Bangor will host the Granite State Pro Stock Series in a race that was originally rained out on July 1.
Several notable drivers are entered in the event, including Morrill’s Travis Benjamin, a three-time Oxford 250 champion. Pittston native Ben Ashline, who continues to make only limited starts over the last few years, is also entered. James Doucette, a Late Model driver at Wiscasset, will make his Super Late Model debut in the event.
