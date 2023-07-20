It’s been the kind of season for Johnny Clark that even a couple of victories hasn’t necessarily solved.

Clark, of Hallowell, won the Pro All Stars Series 150-lap race at White Mountain Motorsports Park on July 14 for his second win of the season, but the seven-time PASS champion remains focused on what’s going on at Oxford Plains Speedway this summer.

While two victories in seven races isn’t all that far off the pace from his historic seven wins in 14 starts en route to the PASS championship in 2011, the driver of the familiar No. 54 isn’t where he’d like to be as it relates to the rest of the competition.

The 2020 Oxford 250 winner knows that a pair of wins at a high-banked quarter-mile like the one at WMMP in North Woodstock, New Hampshire, don’t ensure success at an Oxford track that is entirely dissimilar.

“It’s been a struggle this year, for whatever reason, so it’s nice to get those couple of wins,” Clark, 43, said of winning both PASS races at WMMP thus far in 2023.

Oxford and its flat, 3/8-mile circular oval remain the focus of virtually every Super Late Model team in the state each summer by the time the calendar turns to July.

And what Clark and others have noticed there has them puzzled.

“I really don’t get it. The track is weird this year,” Clark said. “Everybody’s extremely slow there, and it’s playing into the hands of some and not the hands of some others.”

Austin Teras of Gray, who drives for the team owned by his father Jay Cushman, has won each of the two PASS races at Oxford this season, including the one on July 9 when the on-track victor Joey Doiron of Berwick was disqualified in post-race technical inspection for his car being too low.

Clark, on the other hand, has finished 13th in each of the two events at Oxford after opening the season with consecutive top-five finishes at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park in Connecticut and New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon.

The next PASS race at Oxford is set for Aug. 6 — the final tuneup for the Oxford 250 on Aug. 27th.