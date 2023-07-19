BASEBALL

Isaac Coffey struck out 10 in five scoreless innings, and Nathan Hickey hit a home run and an RBI double to lead the Portland Sea Dogs to a 4-0 win Wednesday night against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats in an Eastern League game at Hadlock Field.

Hickey opened the scoring with his homer in the second inning, then capped a three-run third with his double.

Corey Rosier and Marcelo Mayer each went 2 for 4 with a run scored for the Sea Dogs.

Coffey (4-0) remained undefeated in five starts since his promotion to Double-A. He allowed four hits and walked one.

John Schreiber, on a rehab assignment from the Boston Red Sox, pitched a perfect sixth inning with one strikeout.

Advertisement

NECBL: Eddie Eisert hit a tiebreaking two-run double in the fifth inning, lifting the Sanford Mainers to a 4-2 win over the Martha’s Vineyard Sharks at Goodall Park.

Bryce Afthim held the Sharks to one unearned run over six innings. He allowed four hits, struck out three and walked none. Matthew Polk went 3 for 4 with an RBI, and Devan Bade and Logan Poteet each had two hits apiece.

COLLEGES

NORTHWESTERN: Allegations of hazing in Northwestern’s athletic programs broadened Wednesday as attorneys said male and female athletes reported misconduct within two other sports and suggested sexual abuse and racial discrimination within the football program was so rampant that coaches knew it was happening.

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump said he and other attorneys have received disturbing details from former baseball and softball players at the university, in addition to growing complaints of abuse in the football program, which players described as widespread and devastating.

Black football players appeared to have faced an additional layer of abuse. A lawsuit filed Tuesday accuses fired football coach Pat Fitzgerald of enabling a culture of racism, including forcing players of color to cut their hair and behave differently to be more in line with the “Wildcat Way.”

Advertisement

Three days after Fitzgerald was fired last week, baseball coach Jim Foster was also dismissed amid allegations of misconduct.

MEN’S HOCKEY: Vermont fired coach Todd Woodcroft over what were described as inappropriate text messages with a student.

“The specific conduct leading to the investigation involved inappropriate text messages with a UVM student on multiple occasions that failed to maintain professional boundaries,” a university statement said.

No details were provided.

Woodcroft had a 20-55-9 record in three seasons with the Catamounts.

BASKETBALL

Advertisement

WNBA: Arike Ogunbowale scored 25 points and the Dallas Wings tied the WNBA record for fewest turnovers in a game as they beat the New York Liberty, 98-88, in New York.

Wings had only two turnovers – both in the first quarter – matching the league record set by the Washington Mystics in 2020.

• Kelsey Mitchell had 18 points, five assists and four steals, Emma Cannon added 13 points, and the visiting Indiana Fever beat the Washington Mystics, 82-76, to snap an eight-game losing streak.

NBA: The Oklahoma City Thunder signed Coach Mark Daigneault to a multiyear contract extension.

Oklahoma City was one of NBA’s most improved teams last season. Daigneault led the Thunder to a 40-42 record and a play-in tournament victory over the New Orleans Pelicans despite losing No. 2 draft pick Chet Holmgren to a season-ending foot injury in preseason.

HOCKEY

Advertisement

NHL: The New Jersey Devils signed free-agent forward Tomas Nosek to a one-year, $1 million contract, General Manager Tom Fitzgerald announced.

Nosek played in 66 games for Boston last season and had seven goals and 11 assists.

• The Seattle Kraken signed Coach Dave Hakstol to a contract extension through the 2025-26 season after he led the franchise to the second round of the playoffs in its second season.

Seattle made a 40-point jump from Year 1 to Year 2, finishing with 46 wins and 100 points.

GOLF

LPGA: Matilda Castren and Kelly Tan shot a 6-under 64 in alternate-shot play at Midland, Michigan, to take the first-round lead in the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational – the LPGA Tour’s lone team event.

Celine Boutier and Yuka Saso were a stroke back at 65, along with the teams of Celine Borge-Polly Mack and Paula Reto-Amelia Lewis.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous