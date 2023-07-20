Pool business proposed

The planning board will hold a public hearing for a pool business proposal at 7 p.m. Monday, July 24, at the municipal building, 185 Portland Road.

Adam Mowry of Mowry Pool Brothers is requesting a conditional use for a new retail building for pool installation and sales at 761 Narragansett Trail, Map 6 Lot 26. The property is 0.79 of an acre in a business/commercial zone.

Dorcas Fest, parade promo

The Dorcas Fest and Buxton community parade have a new promotional video airing on Saco River Community TV. View it at vimeo.com/844719980.

The festival and parade take place Aug. 12 at Tory Hill. To register for the parade, call 929-6171. For more information on the Dorcas Fest, call 929-6495.

“It’s coming quick,” Town Clerk John Myers said. “Hope to see you all there.”

