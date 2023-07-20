When I lived in California in the early ’80s, there was a restaurant called Bumbleberries that was famous for their mixed berry pie. Strawberries, blueberries, raspberries and blackberries were mingled together between two golden crusts and, oh, was it ever good. This easy bumbleberry tart is an easy way to enjoy those bursting summer flavors at home, even on a hot evening, and even when you’ve been busy all day.

You don’t have to have the oven on for too long and you don’t have to make a pie crust, either. Just use one of those spiffy sheets of puff pastry like I often do. (I keep a package of this in my freezer at all times.)

For the filling, you’ll need 4 cups of berries total and if you can’t get your hands on all four varieties listed in this recipe, just use whatever you can find.

It’s okay to omit the egg wash, just know that the pastry won’t be as browned. This seasonal dessert is best served after it has cooled for about 30 minutes.

Depending on the berries, it can be very juicy, so serve it in bowls. If you choose, doll it up with a scoop of vanilla ice cream, a plop of whipped cream, or set out a small pitcher of heavy cream to swirl into the bottom of the serving bowls or over the top of the tart.

Since I’m feeling in a fruity mood after snacking on the berry tart I just put together, I’ll share this eclectic, refreshing salad recipe I made earlier in the week when I was looking for light and easy nourishment that didn’t involve being in the hot kitchen too long. I used jasmine rice because that’s what I saw first in the panty, but any variety would work just fine, as would quinoa. For the chili, I used a jalapeno and it was perfect.

I’ll admit I could easily become addicted to this “salad” with its Polynesian profile. It’s so satisfying and quite versatile. Add diced ham, turkey or chicken to the salad, or omit that and serve it as a side with teriyaki chicken, salmon, shrimp, turkey burgers or marinated pork tenderloin. It would also go great with Mexican food. The dressing recipe can be doubled, then used as a basting sauce near the end of grilling time. Try it!

Bumbleberry tart

1 sheet puff pastry, defrosted

1 cup strawberries, quartered

1 cup blueberries

1 cup raspberries

1 cup blackberries

1/4 cup brown sugar

1/4 teaspoon cinnamon

3 tablespoons cornstarch

1 egg, beaten

Powdered sugar, optional

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Slightly roll out puff pastry and place onto a rimmed baking sheet. Don’t worry about the edges being perfect.

Place berries in a medium-size bowl. Add brown sugar, cinnamon and corn starch, then mix gently to combine.

Pile berry mixture onto the middle of the puff pastry, leaving about a 1 1/2-inch border of pastry. Stretch and fold the edges of the pastry over the berries, leaving the middle of the filling uncovered, and crimping up and sealing the corners of the pastry.

Brush the pastry with beaten egg. Bake for 20 minutes, or until the filling is bubbling and the pastry is golden brown.

Cool 30 minutes or more so the berry juices can settle. Dust with powdered sugar if you wish before slicing and serving.

Yield: 4 servings

Pineapple summer salad

1 cup uncooked any type of rice, or quinoa

1 1/2 cups fresh pineapple, diced

1/4 cup red onion or scallions, diced

1 small green chili, diced

1 red pepper, diced

1/4 cup cilantro, chopped

6 rashers crisp cooked bacon, diced

Toasted almonds or sunflower seeds

Cook rice or quinoa according to package directions and allow it to cool. In a large bowl, combine rice with pineapple, vegetables and cilantro.

Add dressing and chill in the refrigerator for at least 3 hours. Top individual servings with bacon and almonds or sunflower seeds.

Yield: 4 servings

Dressing

1 tablespoon soy sauce

Juice of one large lime

2 tablespoons sweet chili sauce

Mix together in a small bowl.

Yield: 1/4 cup

