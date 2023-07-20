Scarborough Community Services is seeking the community’s help in their bid for a grant.

A grant from The WinterKids Downhill 24 Outdoor Fund will be awarded to multiple Maine organizations in three categories – public schools, nonprofits, and parks and recreation departments. Community members will decide the winners with online voting.

First place in each category is awarded $10,000, second place $5,000 and third place $1,500.

The community services department said a grant would help them provide more recreational opportunities in Scarborough.

Voting ends July 28. To vote, go to winterkids.org/downhill-24/winterkids-downhill-24-outdoor-fund/.

