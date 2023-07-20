South Portland is hosting a series of Coastal Meet-Ups in partnership with the Gulf of Maine Research Institute to receive community input on coastal flooding and sites that should be prioritized for protection.

The Aug. 1 meet-up will be a coastal cruise, departing from Portland Harbor at noon. Another meet-up on Aug. 7 will take place at Willard Beach at 5 p.m., and another on Aug. 29 at the Mill Creek Greenbelt at 5 p.m.

To register for the free events, visit gmri.org/events.

