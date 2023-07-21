The Scarborough Public Library has identified damage from Emerald Ash Borers in the trees at the parking lot. The Emerald Ash Borer is a species of beetle native to Northeastern Asia. In the U.S., the species is invasive and highly destructive to ash trees. All species of ash are vulnerable to the Emerald Ash Borer except for mountain ash.

The Maine Forest Service has added Scarborough to the list of affected communities. The trees will soon be removed.

The Emerald Ash Borer was first found in Maine in 2018 in Aroostook and York Counties. It was discovered in Portland in 2019.

The Maine Forest Service has issued an emergency order to limit the species’ spread. Without a way to control the pest, the emergency order restricts the movement of ash in the Emerald Ash Borer quarantine zone. In these areas, the movement of ash trees and products from ash trees are limited so as to not spread the invasive species.

More information, including best practices for moving ash tree material and a list of affected parts of the state, can be found at https://www.maine.gov/dacf/mfs/forest_health/invasive_threats/eab/index.shtml

