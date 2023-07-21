In 1938, the No. 1 song in the nation was “A Tisket A Tasket,” Superman made his first appearance in Action Comics and the walkie-talkie was invented. Money was tight due to the recent recession, with the average American worker making just $1,700 per year. Most families grew their own vegetables and fruit for food and preserved them for winter use. Some raised chickens to eat and sell, and people were working harder than ever. But despite it all, most people in the town of Windham made the best of things.

And so, in 1938, when it was time to celebrate the town’s bicentennial, our then Town Fathers set out to present a Bicentennial Old Home Week that would be long remembered. It was to be a six-day event running from July 25 to July 30 with special events to be held each day. It would be a real tribute to the community spirit of the people in town.

The kick-off of the festivities took place on Monday, July 25. At 10 a.m., markers were erected all over town at historic sites. Then at 2 p.m., there was a dedication of those markers that took place at the site of the Old Province Fort featuring speakers, music and an audience question-and-answer session.

On Tuesday, July 26, townspeople were encouraged to visit with old friends, family and neighbors and then join together for a special Bicentennial Old Home Week service. This ecumenical service was presented by pastors from Windham’s larger parishes and took place at the Old Congregational Church on Windham Hill (now the Windham Hill United Church of Christ).

July 27 was a fun-filled, family-friendly day of festivities when the Windham Club held a fair and carnival that ran throughout the afternoon and into the evening on the Windham High School grounds. (The high school at the time was located in what is now town hall). Children and adults alike enjoyed the bright lights, exciting rides and entertainment provided.

The next day was Fireman’s Field Day. The event sprang into action at 10 a.m. with a dedication of the new South Windham Fire Station. This was followed by a parade at 11 a.m. where firefighters and fire engines filed down Main Street in South Windham to the cheering of spectators in the crowd. After the parade, a community lunch was served at noon at Oriental Hall, hosted by the Ladies League of South Windham. At 1:30 p.m., there were firefighter contests in South Windham Village where some of Windham’s finest competed for prizes and recognition. At 4 p.m., the fun continued with a ballgame in Windham Center. The perfect ending to the action-packed day was a dance in the Windham High School auditorium.

On July 29, the town’s history was celebrated. There were tours of the many historic places in Windham where markers had been placed a few days before. School buses left Windham High School at 9:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. and, for a cost of 10 cents, passengers enjoyed a guided tour through time. At 7:30 p.m., Windham students and community members presented a Historical Pageant, complete with music and elaborate costumes. The high school students played music to the Whittier poem, “The Funeral Tree of Sokokis,” with music composed by local teacher Clara Nash. There was also a play where students played the parts of early settlers such as Thomas Chute, William Mayberry, John Farrow and Stephen Manchester. The role of Chief Polin was portrayed by Benjamin Hill. American Legion veterans were cast as Revolutionary War soldiers. After the play, Frederick Dole himself, author of “A History of Windham, Maine,” gave a historic address.

The last day of Windham’s Bicentennial Old Home Week was July 30 and the event ended in style. A gala parade marched through North Windham, South Windham and Windham Center. It ended at the high school where Gov. Lewis O. Barrows and Rep. James Oliver were among the distinguished speakers. From 6 to 8 p.m., the Ladies Aid of Friends Church served up a supper of sandwiches, cake, coffee and ice cream at Friends Meeting House. At 9 p.m., there was a grand ball to put the finishing touches on a week of pride and patriotic spirit that celebrated the town and people of Windham. It was a true demonstration of community effort. There was not a lot of money to be had, but when many pull together, much can be achieved, and the Windham Bicentennial Old Home Week celebration proved to be a grand achievement.

