Tackling invasive plants

The town Open Space Committee will host a discussion on invasive species at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 22, at the Gray Public Library.

Zack Rouda from Rewild Maine will teach participants about invasive plants and animals, with a focus on the history of plant spread and solutions for management and removal, and give a guided walk to see the species in the wild.

Visit graypubliclibrary.com or rewildmaine.org to learn more.

All about moose and deer

Learn about Maine’s moose and white-tailed deer at Maine Wildlife Park Saturday, July 22. Biologists Nathan Bieber and Lee Kantar from the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife will give presentations about the animals. Bieber will speak about deer at 10 a.m. and Kantar about moose at 1 p.m. in the amphitheater.

Other information will be posted at the park on the day of the event. No registration is required.

The park is located at 56 Game Farm Road. Visit mainewildlifepark.com to learn more.

Nordic walking classes

Mary Sweeney Underwood leads Nordic walking classes every Monday and Wednesday, weather permitting, starting at 9 a.m. at the Pennell Walking Path outside the town office. The classes include instruction for walking with group as well as exercises to do at home.

All ages and abilities are welcome. For more information, email mary@Sweeneyridge.com.

Reminder: Wild Blueberry Festival

The Gray Wild Blueberry Festival takes place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 12 at the Henry Pennell Municipal Complex, 24 Main St. This seventh annual festival includes a judges’ choice award for homemade blueberry pies, muffins, cobblers, cakes and more.

Join over 40 artisans, crafters, community groups and local businesses and enjoy live music and food trucks and other vendors. Other events are planned, like a pie-eating contest, a chainsaw carving and a blacksmithing demonstration, a corn hole tournament, quarter-mile fun run, dunk tank, lawn games and more.

Visit wildblueberries.me/grayfestival or the Gray Wild Blueberry Festival on Facebook to see the full schedule.

