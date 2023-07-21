Susan Bauman Walker, a longtime resident of Kennebunk, died peacefully surrounded by her loving family on June 24, 2023. She will be remembered as a compassionate, nurturing, and generous person who will be greatly missed.

Susan was born Aug. 2, 1933, in Cleveland, Ohio, the daughter of John and Lucile (Patten) Bauman. She was raised in Shaker Heights, Ohio, and graduated from Hathaway Brown School with scholastic honors and a passion for tennis and archery. She attended Skidmore College where she graduated with a desire to go into nursing.

After graduation, Susan returned to Ohio where she married John Flanders Walker. Together they had three sons. She devoted herself to her family and was a loving mother, teacher, nurse, and confidante to her three boys. Susan loved children and taught pre-kindergarten to a generation of 3-year-olds. She also taught Sunday school at Fairmount Presbyterian Church and served as president of the PTA.

From her childhood Susan spent many happy summers at Kennebunk Beach where she enjoyed playing golf and tennis. After raising three sons in Ohio, Susan and John moved to Kennebunk where Susan dedicated herself to service and community.

Combining her passions for education and caregiving, she began a second career at the Child Life Program of the Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital in Portland. She served as secretary of the Kennebunk Coastal Association and was a co-founder of the Kennebunk Taxpayers Association. Susan devoted herself as a full-time caregiver to her mother, Lucile, and other members of the Kennebunk community. She was often seen in the company of her cherished poodles, Suki and Kisu.

Susan is survived by her loving husband of 66 years, John Flanders Walker of Kennebunk; her three sons, John F. Walker Jr. and his wife Lisbeth Ghema Walker of San Diego, Robert P. B. Walker of Kennebunk, Stephen S. Walker and his wife Jacqueline Sartoris of Brunswick; her four grandchildren, Sebastian Walker, Qorichaska Walker, and Lucia Walker of San Diego, and Luke Walker of Brunswick; her brother Robert P. Bauman of Kennebunk and Stuart, Florida; and six nieces and one nephew.

Funeral services will be private and Susan will be laid to rest at Hope Cemetery, Kennebunk. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Susan’s memory to the Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Susan’s Book of Memories Page at www.bibberfuneral.com.

Arrangements are in the care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk, ME 04043.

