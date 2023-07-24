Three people were injured and two had to be extricated after two vehicles collided Monday in Cumberland.

Emergency responders treated three people when they arrived at the scene while another crew forced entry into the vehicles where two people were trapped. Both vehicles were destroyed.

Gray Road was closed to traffic following the crash, which was reported at 4:41 p.m. There was no word on the conditions of the people involved.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: