Regardless of the outcome of Gorham’s second school budget referendum on July 25, recent actions by the superintendent of schools are unacceptable. Heather Perry’s employment should be terminated immediately.

Gorham’s Town Charter clearly places responsibility for the total education budget in the hands of the Town Council. Article IV, section 405 states the council “may change the total appropriation prior to approving the final budget.” The School Committee decides how to spend it.

Title 20-A, section 2307 of Maine’s education statute states “the municipal council … shall determine the total amount of the school budget to be submitted to a budget validation referendum.” The School Committee has the authority “to direct the expenditure of those funds.”

The Town Council listened to voters in June and reduced total expenditures by $2 million. Perry’s immediate response was to dig up 19 positions to cut along with funding for various after-school activities. I have no doubt the intention was to capture the attention of parents. An unnecessary $95,000 teaching position was identified. Add that to the $849,000 salary error and you are close to $1 million. The school department should scrutinize more details so the School Committee has a starting point.

Of far greater concern, Perry initiated a campaign telling voters they should “Vote No” on July 25 so she could try to negotiate a deal with the council. There is no circumstance where a school superintendent should undertake a political campaign to influence the outcome of a referendum. Citizens elected to the Town Council and School Committee determine school spending. The superintendent is an employee, as are the fire chief and public works director.

As a former teacher and the daughter of two teachers, I believe excellence in education resides with talented individuals who have decided to be teachers. A budget that is “too low” isn’t the benchmark.

Priscilla Wheatley

Gorham

