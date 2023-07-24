Morse High School senior Grace Tetreault is representing Maine as one of two delegates in Washington, D.C., this week at the American Legion Auxiliary Girls Nation.

American Legion Auxiliary Girls Nation is a weeklong event that gives participants a firsthand experience with practical insight into how the federal government works. More than 7,000 young women have participated in ALA Girls Nation since it was founded in 1947, according to a prepared release.

Two participants are chosen from each ALA Girls State program, giving participants an opportunity to connect with peers from across the country. They attend as “senators” and actively engage in a mock legislature. They are responsible for submitting bills and resolutions, attending senate sessions and electing officials, such as the president and vice president. While in D.C., the senators visit Capitol Hill and meet with their state senators and representatives.

Tetreault is believed to be the second Morse student selected in the 76-year history of the program. Tamara Gallant, a 1979 Morse graduate, was the first.

“I was fortunate to represent Maine at Girls Nation in 1978,” Gallant said in a prepared release. “It was an outstanding opportunity to actively learn about our democratic process. … [T]he most important part of Girls Nation, for me, was getting to know and respect girls from all over America who had very different accents, perspectives and ideas, and who cared deeply about our country. I’m excited for Grace and know she will gain a lot and make Maine, and Morse, very proud.”

