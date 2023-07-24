Edward Peter Hand passed away peacefully on July 19, 2023, in Kennebunk, after a short illness, a month shy of his 91st birthday. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Alice Ann Hand (nee Silverthorn) of Pound Ridge, New York, his children Elizabeth Hand of Lincolnville, Maine, (John Clute), Patrick Hand of Rapidan, Virginia, (Katherine Griffin Hand), Brian Hand of Chicago, (Amy Barr Hand), Kathleen Taggersell of Kennebunk, (Scott Taggersell), and Barbara Legan of Riverside, Illinois, (John Legan). Mr. Hand also is survived by 15 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, and a sister, Susan McBride, of San Francisco. Edward was predeceased by his father, Frank Hand, and his mother, Barbara Sisbower Hand, his brother Thomas Hand, his sister Barbara Hand, his brother Peter Hand, and his infant grandson Nicholas Hand.

Edward was born on Aug. 21, 1932 in Yonkers, New York. In 1950, he graduated from the Mount St. Michael Academy in Bronx, New York, and in 1954 from the College of the Holy Cross in Worcester, Massachusetts. At both schools, he excelled at academics and athletics (track and field).

In 1954, Edward accepted a commission in the United States Marine Corps, where he served as a lieutenant until 1958. It was during this time that Edward met his future wife, Alice Ann, in Oklahoma. After completing military service, Edward attended Fordham Law School in New York, where again he excelled academically and served as an editor on the Fordham Law Review. For most of his legal career he practiced in Yonkers, with his father, Frank Hand until his death in 1974, and with his brother, Thomas Hand. Edward primarily represented plaintiffs and obtained numerous successful verdicts and settlements. He also maintained a substantial practice in estate planning and estate administration.

The most rewarding part of Edward’s legal career was his service as town justice for Pound Ridge, New York, from 1974 until 2014. He was undefeated in 10 successive elections until declining to run in 2013, when he was 81 years old. His service earned him the title “Judge Hand” among his many friends. By all accounts, Edward was a fair jurist who would admonish criminal defendants he sentenced to probation to “bring a toothbrush” if the offender came before him again.

Edward was an avid, skilled golfer and a 51-year member of Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck, New York. However, he derived the greatest joy from his very large family, including his wife Alice Ann, his five children and his 15 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, who called him “PopPop.” He and his wife were Pound Ridge residents for 56 years, where from 1967 until early this year he was a communicant at St. Patrick’s Church in neighboring Bedford Village, New York. In Pound Ridge, he participated in the town’s historical society, and he also held a lifelong love for Northern New England, with a beloved second home in Vermont where family gathered for summers, skiing and Christmas holidays for nearly 40 years. He was a wonderful storyteller with a dry wit, gifts he passed on to his children and grandchildren.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence please visit Edward’s Book of Memories Page at www.bibberfuneral.com.

Arrangements are in the care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk, ME 04043.

