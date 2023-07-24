KENNEBUNK – The New School announced that it has been selected as the recipient of Congdon’s After Dark Tithing Tuesday program.

According to a July 24 news release, Congdon’s After Dark “will generously donate 10 percent of its Aug. 15 sales proceeds to The New School, a progressive institution dedicated to empowering students to become responsible stewards of our world. This collaboration is an opportunity for both The New School and Congdon’s After Dark to make a meaningful impact on the broader community.”

“We are excited to be chosen as the beneficiary of Congdon’s After Dark’s charitable initiative,” said Christine Knowles, education director at The New School, in an email. “This partnership provides a fun way for the community to support The New School while enjoying the fantastic array of food trucks in Wells. The funds received will be channeled toward our three-week Intensive programs that allow students to dig deep into their passions and typically include both domestic and international travel.”

According to the press release, “Congdon’s After Dark, a fun and family-friendly experience for all, with delicious and diverse food options and live music, supports organizations that help those in need and make the world a better place to live, and this gesture reflects their dedication to giving back. By contributing 10 percent of proceeds from all food trucks on Aug. 15, they are demonstrating their commitment to supporting groups that focus on improving the lives of the people in the state of Maine, particularly York County.”

The New School encourages everyone to mark their calendars for Tuesday, Aug. 15, and show their support by visiting Congdon’s After Dark between 4 and 8 p.m. According to school officials, “The more funds that are raised, the farther The New School students will be able to explore during the spring intensive program.”

For more information about The New School, visit thenewschoolmaine.org.

