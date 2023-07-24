Portland City Hall will be closed Friday, Aug. 11, for a software upgrade.

City Hall employees will be working while the office is closed and will be available by phone and email during the closure. But staff will be unable to access or process requests while Tyler Technologies’ software is upgraded, according to a statement from the City of Portland.

“We thank the public in advance for their patience and understanding,” Jessica Grondin, a spokesperson for the city, said in the statement. “We look forward to serving our customers in an enhanced way with this software upgrade.”

City employees will be unable to process motor vehicle registrations, tax payments, vital records requests, permitting and zoning applications, business licensing applications, rental registrations, street occupancy permit applications and job applications during the upgrade. Portland City Hall is expected to reopen for regular operations on Monday, August 14.

