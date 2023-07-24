Falmouth Memorial Library will host its second annual Flash Read Festival from 1-3 p.m. Aug. 12 in celebration of the end of the summer reading program.

Residents should bring their own books, or they can borrow one from the library, and chairs or blankets. When the fog horn sounds, everyone will drop everything and read. The goal, Community Engagement Librarian Keelin des Rosiers said, is to get the entire community to read for 5 to 10 minutes.

“Think flash mob, but with books,” des Rosiers said in a press release.

The event will have activities for community members of all ages and will feature the Kona Shaved Ice Truck, Hadacol Bouncers band, beginning swing dance lessons with the Portland Swing Project, cornhole and more. Summer reading prizes also will be awarded from Wyman’s Maine, Portland Pie, Sicilian Table, Rivalries, Orchid Thai and businesses.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: