HART, the Homeless Animal Rescue Team of Maine, will host its annual yard sale Aug. 10-13 at the Cumberland Fairgrounds.

Admission is free. All proceeds from items sold will go toward HART’s care of the hundreds of cats it takes in every year at its shelter and adoption center.

A Sip and Shop preview will take place from 4:30 to 7:15 p.m. Aug. 9 to give shoppers early access to the yard sale along with complimentary beverage and snacks. The cost for the preview event $28 in advance and $30 at the door.

Volunteers and donations for the sale are still welcome. Donations may be dropped off at HART, 302 Range Road, Cumberland, through noon Aug. 6. Items will also be accepted at the Cumberland Fairgrounds Exhibition Building from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 7-9 and from 8 a.m. to noon Aug. 10.

For more information, including a list of desired items for donation, go to hartofme.org.

