The artwork of four Falmouth High School students is on display through Aug. 16 at the Maine Art Hill gallery in Kennebunk.

Collage paintings by Owen Burt, Nicholas Camuso, Sabrine Alcock and Quinn Hagerty are part of artist Ryan Kohler’s exhibition at the gallery. Kohler worked with Nancy Goldstone’s advanced art class at Falmouth High School this past year, and the students’ pieces in his exhibit are inspired by his work.

The gallery is located at 5 Chase Hill Rd in Kennebunk.

