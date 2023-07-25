Your newspaper’s incessant pop-ups about Varsity Maine Sports are testing my patience.
In my case, they are unnecessary because I am a subscriber but not a sports fan. But beyond that they are an annoying distraction to reading your paper. Last night I departed your website in frustration. Once is enough per visit.
Please respect those who already support your journalism. We don’t need to be bombarded.
George Jones
Waldoboro
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.