Your newspaper’s incessant pop-ups about Varsity Maine Sports are testing my patience.

In my case, they are unnecessary because I am a subscriber but not a sports fan. But beyond that they are an annoying distraction to reading your paper. Last night I departed your website in frustration. Once is enough per visit.

Please respect those who already support your journalism. We don’t need to be bombarded.

George Jones

Waldoboro

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: