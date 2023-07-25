This letter is addressed to our legislators – whether they be local, state or federal. Last week, neighbors held a vigil for four people killed in yet another mass shooting in Georgia. According to the Gun Violence Archive, there have been over 400 mass shootings recorded so far in 2023! Yet little significant change has occurred in legislation to address this senseless loss of life.

I believe, unfortunately, that we will only see change when these same legislators experience for themselves firsthand senseless loss of life. This is harsh and a sad commentary on the state of affairs in this country. Why will these elected individuals refuse to listen to the vast majority of their constituents and institute change? Are they beholden to the National Rifle Association? Does the NRA finance their reelection campaigns?

We need brave elected officials who do the right thing for our country and our citizens. Take your heads out of the sand, listen to the prevailing winds of change and demonstrate courage. Don’t wait until you lose loved ones to senseless gun violence to act.

Rich Abramson

Portland

