Robert F. Kennedy Jr. spoke in front of Congress last week. He spoke in regards to censorship – his own words having been censored on social media. Several Democrats said he had no right to be there.

Ironically, Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz moved that the Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government go into executive session – in order to censor RFK Jr. The committee voted not to. Good move.

Apparently, we are to sit by and hear only what the government deems appropriate for us. We must be protected (strange, when it’s our children, they are allowed to hear anything in regards to sex and gender.) But we adults are not capable of determining what is false or factual. The left will determine that for us. Alternate opinions need not be heard. Really?

Pamela Brant

Westbrook

