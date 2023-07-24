Shame on the Portland Police Department for initially refusing to name the establishment where the alleged drugging of women recently took place (“Old Port bartenders tell customers to ‘look out for each other’ after women report being drugged,” July 18).

We need their protection.

Vicki Friedman
Portland

