I wanted to write a response to the June 30 letter “Religion should not be part of abortion debate.”

I believe the writer’s theology is a little off. He wrote that my religion doesn’t apply to him, only to me. Well, my way of looking at it in this case is: If my religion tells me that it’s wrong to murder, then it applies to both me and him.

Dave Ryder

Portland

