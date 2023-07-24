I wanted to write a response to the June 30 letter “Religion should not be part of abortion debate.”
I believe the writer’s theology is a little off. He wrote that my religion doesn’t apply to him, only to me. Well, my way of looking at it in this case is: If my religion tells me that it’s wrong to murder, then it applies to both me and him.
Dave Ryder
Portland
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.