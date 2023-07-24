I wanted to write a response to the June 30 letter “Religion should not be part of abortion debate.”

I believe the writer’s theology is a little off. He wrote that my religion doesn’t apply to him, only to me. Well, my way of looking at it in this case is: If my religion tells me that it’s wrong to murder, then it applies to both me and him.

Dave Ryder
Portland

Related Headlines

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
letter to the editor
Related Stories
Latest Articles