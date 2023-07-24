Why, in Maine, are solar energy non-subscribers being required to subsidize solar energy subscribers? Just raise the subscription cost for solar energy subscribers. Isn’t that how things are done: Initially a high subscription rate until a sufficient number of subscribers make it possible to reduce rates, or even offer rebates incrementally?

Do not push solar energy electricity rates on non-solar energy subscribers. It’s bad enough when transmission and distribution costs can be higher than the electricity itself.

Richard Mackin Jr.
Millinocket

Related Headlines

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
letter to the editor
Related Stories
Latest Articles