Why, in Maine, are solar energy non-subscribers being required to subsidize solar energy subscribers? Just raise the subscription cost for solar energy subscribers. Isn’t that how things are done: Initially a high subscription rate until a sufficient number of subscribers make it possible to reduce rates, or even offer rebates incrementally?

Do not push solar energy electricity rates on non-solar energy subscribers. It’s bad enough when transmission and distribution costs can be higher than the electricity itself.

Richard Mackin Jr.

Millinocket

