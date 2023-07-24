What has happened to the United States Postal Service? The one federal agency you could usually count on to do a good job? Now, snail mail seems to be delivered by snails. Even the Pony Express was quicker. You can’t send a check to pay a bill because it often arrives late, creating an extra charge. Packages arrive quickly, but mail takes weeks to get where it’s going.

I moved on May 23 of this year, from North Yarmouth to Durham. I sent in the postcards notifying USPS of our new address and then … nothing. I have yet to receive one piece of mail sent to my old address. It has been two months. When calling the Yarmouth post office, I was told they do not know where my mail is and there is no way to find out. It’s probably in Los Angeles. There is no phone number to call.

My address has been updated in the computer (so much for AI being reliable), but my mail has never been rerouted to my new address.

Another mess created by our former president.

Beth Anne King

Durham

