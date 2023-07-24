I was delighted to see your report on the Legislature’s endorsement of offshore wind-generated power on July 13 (“Committee endorses adjusted wind power bill”).

We’ve known, since the Baldacci administration or before, that the potential is near 100% of our future need. We’ve also known that climate change is not going to wait for politics and may have significant impacts for coastal states.

My thanks to Sen. Mark Lawrence, D-York, for pulling that all together.

James Tierney

Brownfield

