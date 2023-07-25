The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday it is looking for a man who told his boss that he had been attacked, and then disappeared a day later.

Brian McNamee, 39, was last seen on July 1 at the Southport General Store where he works. On June 30, McNamee told his supervisor he had been attacked, and had scrapes on his face.

“That event (the assault) was not reported to Law Enforcement,” Lt. Michael Murphy said in a statement. “When Brian left on July 1st he took his chef knives and cleaned out his other belongings from work. Brian reported to his boss that he lost his cell phone on June 24th.”

An investigation by the sheriff’s department determined that McNamee had been camping in a tent at the Penny Lake Preserve in Boothbay Harbor. Deputies located the campsite, where they found McNamee’s personal belongings.

McNamee’s family told authorities that he is known to wander and works in seasonal resort towns, Murphy said. His family said it is not unusual for him not to communicate with relatives. His family reported him missing Friday.

The sheriff’s department lists McNamee’s home addresses as Drexel Hill, Pennsylvania, and Skagway, Alaska.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is being asked to contact Detective Jared Mitkus at (207) 882-7332 or jmitkus@lincolnso.me; or Deputy Kasey Doyle at kdoyle@lincolnso.me.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: