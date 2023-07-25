Two Maine Department of Transportation employees were seriously injured at a job site in Cushing Monday morning after becoming pinned between an excavator and a flat-bed trailer.

MDOT spokesman Paul Merrill said the men were part of a work crew that was removing two large, metallic sheet piles from a completed culvert-replacement project near the intersection of River and Pleasant Point roads when they became pinned between the excavator and trailer.

Both workers were transported to Pen Bay Medical Center in Rockport with what were believed to be serious injuries. Both were listed in stable condition Tuesday evening, Merrill said. Their names are not being released. The incident took place around 8 a.m.

MDOT reported the incident to the Maine Department of Labor, which has jurisdiction over accidents that occur at state job sites. The Knox County Sheriff’s Office is working with the Department of Labor on the investigation.

