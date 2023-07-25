Another day of searching for a Downeast lobsterman who has been missing since Friday was unsuccessful Tuesday, but the Maine Marine Patrol said it has not given up trying to find 18-year-old Tylar Michaud of Steuben.

The marine patrol continued to search the waters and shorelines near Petit Manan Point without success, officials said in a news release. Tuesday’s search involved marine patrol vessels and a plane, as well as aircraft from the Army National Guard. Private pilots also joined the search. The search will continue Wednesday, according to the marine patrol.

Michaud’s lobster boat, Top Gun, was found Friday night near Jonesport with no one aboard. That triggered an intensive search that lasted through Sunday when the U.S. Coast Guard announced it had suspended its participation in the search for Michaud, who had been working alone on his boat.

Michaud was reported missing after failing to return from a day of hauling and setting traps near Petit Manan Point, several miles off the fishing village of Steuben.

Michaud is a 2023 graduate of Sumner Memorial High School in Sullivan. He was planning to attend Maine Maritime Academy in the fall and was going to study engineering.

