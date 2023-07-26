The Astronomical Society of Northern New England (ASNNE) will hold its monthly meeting on Friday, Aug. 4. The meeting will be held at the Talmage Observatory at Starfield, in West Kennebunk. There will be potluck Bar-B-Q. Both members and the general public are invited. ASNNE will provide grills, but all Bar-B-Q guests should bring their own food, and favorite beverages, plus some. People should plan on arriving between 5 to 6 p.m. ASNNE will provide the gas grills. Port-a-Potties will not be provided. Members are encouraged to bring as many family and friends as they wish.

The general meeting will take place about 6:30 p.m.

The August meeting agenda includes: Bernie Reim’s “What’s Up for the Month” and the ever popular “Astro Shorts” where attendees and members share questions, activities, news and observations.

Later, here will be observing.

If cloudy, the Meeting will proceed as planned. If rainy, a regular meeting will be held at the New School; regular time; 7:30 p.m., no cook-out. The New School, is at 38 York St, Kennebunk.

Directions to the Talmage Observatory at Starfield, and the New School, may be found at: http://www.asnne.org/where-to-find-us.php

To learn of any last-minute changes to our August Meeting, due to circumstances, please contact us at our e-mail address, asnne.astronomy@gmail.com. For more information about ASNNE, including events, or to contact the Club, you may also visit us at www.ASNNE.org.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: