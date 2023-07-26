OLD ORCHARD BEACH — An anonymous call to Old Orchard Beach Police Department on July 25 led to the arrest of a man charged with drug trafficking.

The caller, according to police, said Randy Monroe, 61 years of Biddeford, also had several warrants for his arrest, was residing at 17 Cliff Ave. in Old Orchard Beach.

Officers confirmed that Monroe had several warrants for Class C domestic violence assault (Prior DV), Class B unlawful trafficking schedule drugs, Class B unlawful trafficking schedule drugs/probation revocation, Class C failing to report/probation revocation, and Class C failing to report/probation revocation, according to police.

Officers responded to 17 Cliff Ave. where they confirmed that Monroe was inside of the residence.

Monroe initially refused to leave the residence. A short time later, Monroe was taken into custody.

Following Monroe’s arrest, Monroe was found to be in possession of $17,589.00 cash, police said. Officers also allegedly recovered a backpack belonging to Monroe which contained 207.g grams of meth, 63 grams of fentanyl, 153.1 grams of crack cocaine, 228 Suboxone strips and a large assortment of prescription drugs.

In addition to the warrants, Monroe has been charged with three counts of Class A Trafficking Scheduled Drugs. More charges are expected pending further investigation.

As of July 26, Monroe was at York County Jail where he was being held without bail, police said.

