BIDDEFORD — A woman, formerly of Biddeford, took home the gold in her age group at the USATF Masters Outdoors Championship in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Fifty-one-year-ole Crystal Corbeil Muse, a ninth year coach at Binghamton University in New York, coaches throwers. She also competed July 20 in the Hammer Throw, July 21 in the Shot put, and July 22 in the Weights and Javelin. For her efforts she earned four Gold Medals in her age group.

This was Muse’s third meet. In her previous meet she took second place in the Javelin and this time she beat her opponent by .03m. She also had three other high scores.

She had her husband Tyrone, daughters Mya, Olvia and her high school coach’s daughter Jenny Harriman, whose been with her since high school, for moral support.

