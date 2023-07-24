Beverly Chaloult left this earthly realm peacefully on July 17, 2023, after a battle with metastatic breast cancer.

Beverly was born and educated in Biddeford, Maine, on Sept. 11, 1942, to Rita (Martel) Dunton and Bernard Dunton. She was a mother to

Pamela and Steven and raised her children in Biddeford with her husband Angelo (divorced).

As a life-long caregiver, Beverly began her career volunteering at the Trull nursing home in her teens and eventually went back to school while working and received her LPN nursing degree from SMVTI. She spent years in her vocation at a number of nursing homes and hospitals in the Southern Maine region. Beverly was a fierce advocate for the elderly and eventually was inspired to launch her own business, Care Enhancement, which provided respite care for caregivers. During her retirement, she followed her passion by volunteering as the activity coordinator at Truslow Adult Day Center, where she delighted the clients with her spitfire humor and engaging storytelling skills.

Beverly loved to travel, especially on cruise ships, with her beloved friend and caregiver, Florence Martin. She traveled the globe exploring numerous countries across five continents. She adored spending time engaged in arts and crafts and, later in life, took up sewing, which resulted in many beautiful handmade gifts for her friends and loved ones.

Beverly is predeceased by her father, Bernard Dunton; her mother, Rita Martel Dunton, and her brother, Raymond Dunton.

Beverly is survived by her daughter Pamela Chaloult and her husband, William Wallace of Oakland, CA, and son, Steven Chaloult and his wife,

Catherine Chaloult of Sewell, NJ, and her precious grandchildren, Olivia (Pamela’s) and Brooke (Steven’s) was the light of Beverly’s life.

In addition, Beverly is survived by her sister, Barbara Bouchard, Cornish, ME and Ronald Dunton, Cape Elizabeth, ME, and several beloved nieces and nephews.

A private celebration of life will be held in August.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to be made to the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House: www.hospiceofsouthernmaine.org/gosnell-memorial-hospice-house.

Hope Memorial Chapel is handling Mrs. Chaloult’s arrangements.

