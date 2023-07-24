Adelbert “Chief” Morin Jr., 87, of Biddeford, passed away on Thursday, July 20, 2023, at St. Andre Healthcare in Biddeford.

He was born in Biddeford on April 13, 1936, a son of Adelbert and Isabelle (Goudreau) Morin. He was educated from Biddeford schools.

Adelbert, a lifelong resident of Biddeford, met his future wife Priscilla while helping her learn to drive. The couple fell in love and were married on August 11, 1956.

At the age of 21, Adelbert joined the Biddeford Police Department and worked his way to Chief of Police. He served as the Biddeford Police Chief for eight years. Later, he moved on as a security guard for Westpoint Stevens in Biddeford for 17 years.

Chief loved the outdoors. He spent countless hours hunting and fishing with family and friends. Many special memories were made hunting at Eagle Lake. He even achieved the Maine Grand Slam in 2010 which consists of hunting four big game animals bear, moose, deer and a turkey.

Chief spent time at the family camp at Barker’s Pond and was a member of the Saco Yacht Club. He also followed the Boston Red Sox baseball and New England Patriots football.

Advertisement

Chief will be remembered for his love of family and his dedication and commitment to his city. He will be sadly missed by many.

He was predeceased by one son Dennis Morin in 1991 and by two brothers Richard Morin and Gerard Morin.

He is survived by his wife of 67 years Priscilla Morin, his son Rodney Morin and wife Ruth, granddaughters Chriss Morin and wife Sharon and Cherie Binette and husband Chad and one great grandson Andrew. He is also survived by one brother Jean Paul Morin and wife Dolly and several nieces and nephews.

A Graveside Service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, July 27, 2023, at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Biddeford. To view Chief’s memorial page or leave an online condolence, please visit www.cotefuneralhome.com

The family would like to thank the 3rd floor staff at St. Andre Healthcare Facility and Compassus Hospice for all their care and compassion during the Chief’s care.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association Maine, 383 US Route 1, 2C, Scarborough, ME, 04074.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: