Books/Authors
Saturday 7/29
Cameron Rosenblum author talk: “The Sharp Edge of Silence,” 1 p.m., Falmouth Memorial Library, 5 Lunt Road, Falmouth. 14-plus. falmouthmemoriallibrary.org
Meghan Sterling, Lara Atallah poetry reading: 5 p.m., Longfellow Books, 1 Monument Way, Portland. longfellowbooks.com
Monday 7/31
Hajar Yazdiha author talk: “The Struggle for the People’s King,” 6 p.m., Back Cove Books, 651 Forest Ave., Portland. backcovebooks.com
Friday 8/4
Matt Cost book release: “Mainely Wicked,” 5 p.m., Mere Creek Golf Course, 41 Merriconeag Road, Brunswick. 721-9995
Ongoing
Blurb Club in Mechanics’ Hall: Noon every other Thursday, Mechanics’ Hall, 519 Congress St., Portland. Informal book discussions for adults and seniors. Hosted by Portland Public Library. portlandlibrary.com
Books a la Carte: 2 p.m. third Tuesday, book and author discussions, no assigned reading. People Plus, 35 Union St., Brunswick. peopleplusmaine.org
Books and Brews: 6 p.m. first Wednesday, Flight Deck Brewing, Brunswick Landing, 11 Atlantic Ave., Brunswick. curtislibrary.com/book-groups
Books on Tap: 4:30 p.m. third Monday, Nonesuch River Brewing, 201 Gorham Road, Scarborough. Hosted by Scarborough Public Library. tcorbett@scarboroughlibrary.org, scarboroughlibrary.org
Casco Bay Writers’ Project at the Hall: 10 a.m. to noon Thursdays. Registration preferred. COVID records required. Maine Charitable Mechanic Association, 519 Congress St., Portland. mechanicshallmaine.org
Civil War Book Club: 7 p.m. second Monday, People Plus, 35 Union St., Brunswick. peopleplusmaine.org
Free e-Books: Free military history, African-American history and Latino history downloads at ebooksforstudents.org.
Great Books Discussion: 10 a.m. to noon second Saturday, Topsham Public Library, 25 Foreside Road. emma@topshamlibrary.org, topshamlibrary.org
Guerilla Poetry Whoop: 6:30 p.m. second Thursday, virtual via Zoom. Registration required. Hosted by Thomas Memorial Library in Cape Elizabeth. thomasmemoriallibrary.org
Just Desserts Mystery Group: 6:30-7:30 p.m. second Tuesday, Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick. curtislibrary.com/book-groups
Monday Afternoon Book Group: 1 p.m. first Monday, hybrid via Zoom and at Curtis Memorial Library, 200 Maine St., Brunswick. curtislibrary.com/book-groups
Preservation Pages: 6 p.m. monthly, Hi-Fidelity Brewing, 200 Anderson St., Bay 6, Portland. portlandlandmarks.org
Race and Equity Book Group: 6:30-8 p.m. second Wednesday, virtual via Zoom. Registration required. Hosted by Prince Memorial Library. princememorial.org
South Portland Public Library Writers’ Group: 2-4 p.m. first and third Saturdays via Zoom. No experience necessary. Registration required. southportlandlibrary.com/writers-group
Thursday Afternoon Book Group: 3-4:30 p.m. last Thursday. To register, email emanning@cumberlandmaine.com. Prince Memorial Library, 266 Main St., Cumberland. princememorial.org
Write On Writers: 1 p.m. Wednesdays, People Plus, 35 Union St., Brunswick. peopleplusmaine.org
Bulletin Board
Friday 7/28
Maine Outdoor Film Festival panel discussion: 5 p.m., Maine Studio Works, 170 Anderson St., Portland. Pay-what-you-can. moff2023.eventive.org
Scarborough Community Block Party: 5-8 p.m., Wentworth School Playground, 20 Quentin Drive, Scarborough. scarboroughmaine.org
Saturday 7/29
Steamy Summer Print Jam and Block Party: Performance art and art sale, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Running With Scissors Art Studios, 250 Anderson St., Portland. Free. rwsartstudios.com
Saturday 7/29, Sunday 8/6 & Friday 9/1
East End Vend Makers Market: Noon to 4 p.m., July 29; Urban Farm Fermentory, 200 Anderson St., Portland; Aug. 6, Oxbow Blending and Bottling, 49 Washington Ave.; Sept. 1 Austin Street Brewery, 115 Fox St., Portland. shopmainecraft.com
Sunday 7/30
Harpswell Lobster Boat Races: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., George J. Mitchell Field, 1410 Harpswell Neck Road, South Harpswell. harpswellboatraces.com
Malian dance workshop: Noon, Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland. $15 advance, $18 at door. mayostreetarts.org
Thursday 8/3-Sunday 8/6
Jurassic Quest: walking dinosaur show, children’s activities and more, 1-8 p.m. Thursday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, Cross Insurance Arena, 1 Civic Center Square, Portland. $22-$39. Under age 2 free. visitportland.com
Ongoing
Adult chess drop-in: 3 p.m. Saturdays. Bring your own chess board if you have one. Prince Memorial Library, 266 Main St., Cumberland. princememorial.org
Bath ReStore: 11 Elsinore Ave. 504-9340. habitat7rivers.org
Bellows Supportive Screaming Group: 7 p.m. every second Friday, East End Beach, Portland; every fourth Friday, Kettle Cove, Cape Elizabeth. renewcounselingme@gmail.com
Bingo: 7 p.m., Mondays, Maine Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6859, 687 Forest Ave., Portland. facebook.com/vfwportlandmaine
Board games: 5-8 p.m. every other Friday, Milk Street, Portland. fb.me/e/3h9rU0tI3
Bridge: 1 p.m., Mondays, People Plus, 35 Union St., Brunswick. peopleplusmaine.org
Cafe en Français French Conversation Club: 2:30 p.m., fourth Tuesday, People Plus, 35 Union St., Brunswick. peopleplusmaine.org
CareerCenter Services: 1-5 p.m. every other Tuesday. Book an appointment at 883-4723, option 4, or email askSPL@scarboroughlibrary.org. scarboroughlibrary.org
Chess Club: 6 p.m. first Wednesday, Curtis Library Chess Club. All ages; children under age 8 must be accompanied by adult. Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick. curtislibrary.libcal.com
Citizens Climate Lobby Portland Chapter: 9-10:30 a.m. first Saturday, Coffee by Design, 1 Diamond St., Portland. Email portlandme@citizensclimatelobby.org or visit citizensclimatelobbymaine.weebly.com.
Connected: 7 p.m. first Monday, nondenominational social group for widowers, widows, divorced and singles 55 and over. St. Charles Borromeo Church Hall in Brunswick, 132 McKeen St. Guest speaker, light refreshments. 725-1266 or 725-8386, allsaintsmaine.com
Critical Home Repair program: For low-income homeowners in Cumberland County. habitatportlandme.org and habitat7rivers.org
Down East Ship Model Guild: 1 p.m. second Thursday, 200 Congress St., Bath. 751-2453, groups.io/g/DESMG
Figure drawing: 7 p.m., last Sunday, Hustle and Flow, 155 Brackett St., Portland. 18-plus. hustleflowstudio.com
Freeport American Legion: 6:30 p.m., second Thursday, Freeport Masonic Lodge, 33 Mallot Drive. mainepost83@gmail.com
Hair Cuts with Margarita: 9 a.m., Fridays, People Plus, 35 Union St., Brunswick. $10, proceeds go to the center. Appointments required. peopleplusmaine.org
Live Tech Help: 1-3 p.m. Tuesdays, Topsham Public Library, 25 Foreside Road, Topsham. topshamlibrary.org
Loosen Up with Bea: 9 a.m., Mondays, People Plus, 35 Union St., Brunswick. peopleplusmaine.org
Loosen Up with Suzanne: 9 a.m., Fridays, People Plus, 35 Union St., Brunswick. peopleplusmaine.org
Mah-Jongg: 9 a.m., Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, People Plus, 35 Union St., Brunswick. peopleplusmaine.org
Maine Irish Heritage Trail: Self-guided historical Portland and South Portland tours, map at maineirishheritagetrail.org.
Portland ReStore: 659 Warren Ave. restoreportlandmaine.org
Scarborough 55-plus Games and Gather: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tuesdays and Fridays. Coffee, snacks, games and camaraderie. Free. No registration necessary. SCS Hub, 418 Payne Road, Scarborough. scarboroughmaine.org
Senior Bingo: Noon, Mondays, Scarborough Community Center Hub, 418 Payne Road, Scarborough, 55-plus, $2 at door, no registration necessary. scarboroughmaine.org
Sketcher Group: 10 a.m. to noon, second Friday; sometimes fourth Friday. Scarborough Public Library, 48 Gorham Road, Scarborough. scarboroughlibrary.org
Stump Trivia: 6 p.m., Thursdays, Sea Dog Brewing Company, 725 Broadway, South Portland. sporcle.com/events
Trivia Night: 6:30-8 p.m., Thursdays, Byrnes’ Irish Pub, 38 Centre St., Bath. 7 p.m., Wednesdays at 16 Station Ave., Brunswick. byrnesirishpub.com
Vigils for Peace and Justice: 5-5:30 p.m., Fridays, Brunswick Town Mall, Maine Street at Park Row. peaceworksbrunswickme.org
Crafting
Ongoing
A Common Yarn: 1-3 p.m., Thursdays, 5 Lunt Road, Falmouth Memorial Library. A textile craftsmanship group. Email lnorman@falmouthmemoriallibrary.org to join. falmouthmemoriallibrary.org
Calico Quilters: 7 p.m., first and third Mondays, North Yarmouth Congregational Church, Route 115, 7-9 p.m. Contact lclark@bates.edu. nyccucc.com
Craft Meetup: 4:30-6 p.m., Mondays, Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick. curtislibrary.com
Fiber Arts Club: 10 a.m., Mondays, People Plus, 35 Union St., Brunswick. peopleplusmaine.org
Library Knitting Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Saturdays, hybrid on Zoom and in-person at Scarborough Public Library. Email ljnorvell@scarboroughlibrary.org or call 883-4723, option 5. scarboroughlibrary.org
Dining
Saturday 7/29
Annual chicken barbecue: 4-7 p.m., Elijah Kellogg Church, 917 Harpswell Neck Road, Harpswell. $14. 729-6267
Ongoing
Brunswick Meals on Wheels: Call Casey Henson at 729-0757 or visit People Plus, 35 Union St., Brunswick. peopleplusmaine.org
Freeport Community Services Food Pantry: In-person shopping Mondays 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tuesdays 9:30-11:30 a.m., Wednesdays 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. 55 Depot St., Freeport. fcsmaine.org
Mid Coast Hunger Prevention Program: 12 Tenney Way, Brunswick, 725-2716. mchpp.org
Scarborough 55+ Program Senior Lunch: 11 a.m., Wednesdays, SCS Hub, 418 Payne Road, Scarborough. scarboroughmaine.org
Souper Supper at St. Mary’s: 5-7 p.m., second and fourth Fridays, St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 43 Foreside Road, Falmouth. Free meals. smary.org/souper-supper
The Sharing Table: Food For All: 11:30 a.m., Tuesdays, Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick. curtislibrary.libcal.com
Wayside Meal Program: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Thursdays, Deering Center Community Church, 4 Brentwood St., Portland. To volunteer or learn more, call 773-2423. deeringcentercommunitychurch.org
Health
Ongoing
Dempsey Center: Health and wellness workshops such as yoga, acupressure, massage and meditation. dempseycenter.org
Free Age-Friendly Yoga Class: 9:30 a.m., Mondays, Freeport Community Services, 53 Depot St., Freeport. fcsmaine.org
Gentle Chair Yoga for Seniors: 1 p.m., Thursdays, Freeport Community Services. fcsmaine.org
Living Well with Chronic Pain: Group workshop by Healthy Living for Me. Registration required. Contact 800-620-6036, info@healthylivingforme.org or healthylivingforme.org.
Medicare 101 with Spectrum Generations: 12:30-2 p.m., second Tuesday, People Plus, 35 Union St., Brunswick. peopleplusmaine.org
YMCA: Free online workout videos at ymcaofsouthernmaine.org/videos and ymca360.org.
Kids
Ongoing
Children’s story time: 10:30 a.m. Saturdays, during the school year, Chebeague Island Library, 247 South Road. cheblib.wixsite.com/chebeaguelibrary
Music Fun with Miss Teresa: 11 a.m. Fridays, Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick. curtislibrary.libcal.com
OUT Maine free youth programs: Free youth LGBTQ+ programs, registration required at outmaine.org/programs/youth.
Paws and Read with Therapy Dogs: 3:30-4:30 p.m. Mondays, Freeport Community Library, 10 Library Drive. All ages. Call 865-3307 to sign up for a 15-minute session or go to freeportlibrary.com.
Play Me a Story: 10:30 a.m. Saturdays, Portland Stage, 25A Forest Ave, Portland. $15 for a month, or specific date options. Professional performances and workshops for ages 4-10. portlandstage.org
Storytime for Children: 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays, Downtown Library, 5 Monument Square, Portland. portlandlibrary.com
Storytime with Miss Robyn: 10:30-11:30 a.m. Thursdays, Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick. curtislibrary.libcal.com
Storytime with Taylor: 10:15 Mondays and Thursdays, Freeport Community Library, 10 Library Drive, Freeport. freeportmaine.libcal.com
Teen Video Games: 2-5 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, downtown Portland Public Library, 5 Monument Square, Portland. portlandlibrary.com
Storytime at Merrill Memorial Library: 10:15 a.m. Thursdays for toddlers, Fridays for kids all ages, Merrill Memorial Library, 215 Main St., Yarmouth. yarmouthlibrary.org
Libraries
Ongoing
Chebeague Island Library: 4-8 p.m. Mondays; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays; 10 a.m. to noon Thursdays. 247 South Road, No. 3, Chebeague Island. cheblib.wixsite.com/chebeaguelibrary
Cundy’s Harbor Library, Harpswell: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays; to 7 p.m. Thursdays; to 3 p.m. Saturdays. 935 Cundy’s Harbor Road, Harpswell. cundysharbor.me
Curtis Memorial Library, Brunswick: 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays; to 6 p.m. Fridays; to 5 p.m. Saturdays. 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick. Curbside pickup available Monday through Friday. curtislibrary.com
Falmouth Memorial Library: 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays; to 7 p.m. Wednesdays. 5 Lunt Road, Falmouth. falmouthmemoriallibrary.org
Freeport Community Library: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays; to 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays. 10 Library Drive, Freeport. freeportlibrary.com
Merrill Memorial Library, Yarmouth: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays; to 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays. 215 Main St., Yarmouth. yarmouthlibrary.org
Patten Free Library, Bath: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays; to 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays; to 1 p.m. Saturdays. 33 Summer St., Bath. Homebound Delivery Service to cardholders in Arrowsic, Bath, Georgetown, West Bath and Woolwich. 443-5141, ext. 23. patten.lib.me.us/new-homebound-delivery-service
Prince Memorial Library, Cumberland: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. 266 Main St., Cumberland. princememorial.org
Scarborough Public Library: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays, Fridays and Saturdays; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays. 48 Gorham Road, Scarborough. scarboroughlibrary.org
South Portland Public Library: Main library (482 Broadway) open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays, Fridays and Saturdays; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays. Branch library (155 Wescott Road) open noon to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays and Sundays. southportlandlibrary.com.
Thomas Memorial Library, Cape Elizabeth: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. 6 Scott Dyer Road, Cape Elizabeth. thomasmemoriallibrary.org
Topsham Public Library: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays; to 8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays; to 4 p.m. Saturdays. 25 Foreside Road, Topsham. topshamlibrary.org
Parks & Nature
Saturday 7/29
Clark’s Pond Trail Walk: 9 a.m., 300 Clarks Pond Parkway, South Portland. Free, registration encouraged. southportlandlandtrust.org
Wildflower Walk: 10 a.m., Warren Woods, 363 Payne Road, Scarborough. Free, registration required. scarboroughlandtrust.org
Friday 8/4
Medicinal Plant Walk: 4 p.m., Wolfe’s Neck Center, 184 Burnett Road, Freeport. $20; $18 members. wolfesneck.org
Ongoing
Explore Scarborough Trails: Explore local trails in Scarborough. scarboroughmaine.org
Falmouth Land Trust: Guided hikes throughout the year, free. falmouthlandtrust.org/events
Guided Walks with Freeport Conservation Trust: Freeport Community Services, 53 Depot St., Freeport. freeportconservationtrust.org
Maine Audubon sanctuaries in Falmouth, Freeport, Scarborough and West Bath: Free and open from dawn to dusk. No pets. maineaudubon.org/news
Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife: Information about recreational opportunities, including fishing, riding, hunting, trapping and hiking at mefishwildlife.com.
Natural Resources Council of Maine: Maps to explore the state. nrcm.org
Wolfe’s Neck Center in Freeport: Hiking, gardening, workshops and more, free and open from dawn to dusk. wolfesneck.org
Recreation
Monday 7/31
“Celebrate 100 Days of Walking Groups”: 11 a.m., Scarborough Public Library, 48 Gorham Road, Scarborough. scarboroughlibrary.org
Ongoing
American Legion Junior Archery Program: 6 p.m. every other Thursday, Brunswick American Legion George T Files Post 20, 1 Columbus Drive, Brunswick. See Facebook page for more info.
Bicycle safety classes, riding clinics: Bicycle Coalition of Maine, 38 Diamond St., free. bikemaine.org
Maine By Foot: Maps of walking trails throughout Maine, including wheelchair-accessible trails. Can be filtered by town. mainebyfoot.com
Support
Ongoing
Al Anon: Alcohol addiction, recovery resources. 1-888-4AL-ANON. findrecovery.com/alanon_meetings/me
All-Recovery Meetings: Faith-based support for any recovery, noon Fridays, Portland Recovery Community Center, 102 Bishop St., Portland. youngpeopleinrecovery.org
Alzheimer’s Association, Maine Chapter: Helpline at 800-272-3900 available 24/7. alz.org/maine
Dempsey Center: Classes, workshops and groups to help and support in the fight against cancer. Free. Registration required. Email registration@dempseycenter.org or call 877-336-7287.
Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous: 8 a.m. Saturdays, 30 Liza Harmon Drive, Westbrook. Additional dates and meetings on Zoom. foodaddicts.org
Health Care and Frontline Workers: Free confidential coaching, wellness workshops and connection groups. 1-800-769-9819, workforceeap.com/strengthenme or email strengthenme@northernlight.org.
Maine Coalition to Fight Prostate Cancer One2One Confidential line: Leave a message at 441-5374 or 1-855-552-7200 ext. 801; a volunteer will call back. mcfpc.org
National Alliance on Mental Illness Teen Text Support Line: For ages 13-24, text 207-515-8398, noon to 10 p.m. daily. namimaine.org/teentextline
OUT Maine: Nonprofit serving LGBTQ+ youths, connects at-risk youth with staff via phone and social media. More information at outmaine.org.
Overeaters Anonymous: Virtual meetings and in-person locations around the Midcoast. oamaine.org
Sexual Assault Support Services of Midcoast Maine: Free and private virtual support groups at sassmm.org, or call 1-800-871-7741.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly): 729-6400, tops.org
The Yellow Tulip Project: Support and community for those with mental illnesses, online resources at theyellowtulipproject.org.
Walking with Moms in Need: 3 p.m. Fridays. Unplanned pregnancy support group and services. Holy Martyrs Church, 266 Foreside Road, Falmouth. 847-6885 or kim.palli@portlanddiocese.org. pothe.org
Volunteer
Ongoing
Dempsey Center: Help make life better for people affected by cancer in Scarborough and Portland. Clayton’s House host in Portland, orientation ambassador, wig and headwear consultant, Reiki, community gardeners needed. dempseycenter.org/volunteer
Northern New England Region of the American Red Cross: Review the most urgently needed positions at redcross.org/volunteertoday or contact Volunteer Services at volunteerNNE@redcross.org or 800-464-6692.
Puppy raisers and sitters: Maine Region of Guiding Eyes for the Blind has ongoing need for people to teach basic skills and socialize puppies and for puppy sitters. maineregion@guidingeyes.net or visit guidingeyes.org/puppy-raising
Women Build: Habitat for Humanity program to construct affordable housing, details at habitatportlandme.org/womenbuild.
Workshops/Talks
Tuesday 8/1 & Wednesday 8/2
Teen Nature Photography Workshop: 3:30-5 p.m., Downtown Portland Public Library, 5 Monument Square, Portland. Grades 6-12. portlandlibrary.com
Wednesday 8/2
“Creating the Roadmap for Your Business”: Noon, virtual via Zoom, hosted by SCORE and Maine Technology Institute. Free. score.org
Thursday 8/3
Barton Seaver guest speaker: Dig Deeper Speaker Series, 6 p.m., Wolfe’s Neck Center, 184 Burnett Road, Freeport. Free, registration required. wolfesneck.org
“Walk a Mile in Their Shoes” Listening Event: Against child abuse in the Child Protection System, 6 p.m., Topsham Baptist Church, 52 Roman Road, Topsham. walkamilemaine.org
Ongoing
Career building, entrepreneurship and money management: Online classes by New Ventures Maine. Free, monthly schedule at newventuresmaine.org/class-schedules.
Conversational Spanish Group: 1 p.m., Fridays via Zoom, hosted by South Portland Public Library. Open to all skill levels. Register at southportlandlibrary.com.
Free college courses: For adult education students through Maine DOE and community college system. bit.ly/3qL5RwC
“From Farm to Table Fare”: Seven-video series about preparing locally sourced cuts from a whole chicken, selecting and grinding cuts of beef, and using prepared beef and chicken in recipes, free at extension.umaine.edu/livestock.
Healthy Living for ME: Classes on a variety of health topics, many are free. Visit healthylivingforme.org for schedule and registration.
Interviews with the Irish in Maine: Hosted by Maine Irish Heritage Center on youtube.com.
Maine Audubon: Nature and environment classes and workshops, many free. maineaudubon.org/events
Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Organization: Free newsletter at bit.ly/3ef1j9s. Resources and classes at mofga.org.
Songwriting Workshop: 6:30 p.m. first Tuesday, Thomas Memorial Library Community Room, 6 Scott Dyer Road, Cape Elizabeth. Registration closes at noon the day of the workshop. Register at thomasmemoriallibrary.org.
Southern Maine Agency on Aging: Resources, services and education for healthy aging, in-person and remote. Call 396-6500 or email SMAAResource@yarmouth.me.us. smaaa.org
Support Maine Wildlife with Native Maine Plants: Maine Audubon online plant finder at mainenativeplants.org for plants best suited for specific sites, provide best ecological function and benefit, and complement the landscape.
Techspresso: Help with technology, 2-3:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Merrill Memorial Library, Yarmouth. Schedule a 15-min appointment. Sign up at circulation desk or by phone. yarmouthlibrary.org
Wolfe’s Neck Farm: Educational environmental activities at wolfesneck.org/educational-activities.
World Affairs Conversation Group: 11 a.m. every other Friday, People Plus, 35 Union St., Brunswick. peopleplusmaine.org
To contribute an item to The Forecaster’s Community Calendar, go to theforecaster.net and click on Add Your Event under the Things to Do heading.
