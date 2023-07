SNAP-Ed Coordinator Sarah Somes from The Opportunity Alliance will lead a discussion on healthy eating for families with children in grades K-6 Aug. 9 at the Windham Public Library.

The event, from 2 to 3 p.m. will include recipe demonstrations and taste-testing new foods.

To learn more, contact the library at 892-1908. The library is located at 217 Windham Center Road.

